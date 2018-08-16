Trending:

Chrome bug lets hackers deduce your demographics with “guessing game”

Alan Martin

Security company Imperva is urging all Chrome users to patch to version 68 after uncovering a loophole which could allow a determined hacker to figure out your key demographic data through a browser-based “guessing game”.

The bug exploits Audio/Video HTML tags which then generate requests to a target resource. A hacker could inject hidden tags into websites and then listen in on their requests, gradually figuring out a user’s hidden personal information through the process of elimination.

Black Friday Deals

The best Black Friday deals still going

Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal

The excellent Galaxy S9 with 30GB (up from 25GB) of data, 3 months of BT Sports and 6 months of Apple Music on EE. Fantastic value.

Affordable Mobiles

|

FREE phone

|

£31.96/month

View Deal

£31.96/month

|

FREE phone

|

Affordable Mobiles

Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)

This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for £36 a month and 100GB of data? Yes, please. Use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£39.99 upfront

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

£39.99 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included

Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.

Three

|

£20/month

View Deal

£20/month

|

Three

Link to BF

Related: Cyber Monday UK

As the company explains in an accompanying blog post: “This information can then be used to “ask” a series of yes and no questions about the browser user, by abusing filtering functions available on social media platforms like Facebook.”

Related: Best VPN

A hacker could, for example, create a Facebook post, and then filter it for specific ages and genders, figuring out where the user falls by the response size. “With several scripts running at once — each testing a different and unique restriction –, the bad actor can relatively quickly mine a good amount of private data about the user,” the company explains, but notes that this could also apply to Google and “likely many other web platforms.”

This may not sound hugely useful in and of itself, but running a malicious script on a site that requires an email address could tie key demographic stats to a specific person.  

The bug affects all browsers running the Blink engine which chiefly means Chrome, but also browsers built on Chromium, such as Vivaldi and Amazon Silk. The good news is that Chrome is already patched, and if you’re running version 68 (released in late July) you should already be immune to this exploit. If you’re not, Imperva recommends you update as a matter of urgency.

Are you worried about browser exploits invading your privacy? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews