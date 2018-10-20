Chelsea vs Man Utd Live Stream: Watch the Premier League for free today

How to watch a Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream for free – guide to this weekend’s Premier League live streams

Until Leicester City take on Arsenal on Monday, the biggest EPL game of the weekend is surely Chelsea vs Man United at Stamford Bridge. Being the early game on Saturday, this is the perfect way to kick off your weekend and it’s sure to be tasty affair.

After what seems like a ridiculously long international break for the Nations League, Premier League football is back and the first game of the weekend sees Jose Mourinho return to the home of his biggest successes in English football. It’s also the first United game since that impressive turnaround against Newcastle and it’ll be interesting to see if they can build on that last minute Alexis Sanchez winner.

Chelsea though will no doubt be tough opposition. Maurizio Sarri’s side have been impressive in the league so far and currently sit second in the table, just behind Man City due to their inferior goal difference. A win here and the South West London side will take top spot.

United, on the other hand, could jump up a few places with a win and considering they’re currently sitting in 8th they really could do with a victory. Three points would also see pressure on boss Mourinho reduced, after a tough few weeks for the Portuguese manager.

This is sure to be a fantastic start to the weekend – here’s how to watch a Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream the easy way.

Free Chelsea vs Man United Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch Chelsea vs United online

The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, October 20, and the match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The build-up starts at 12.00pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app. That means it’s fundamentally free to live stream Chelsea vs Man Utd, provided you’ve already got the right TV package in place.

Just follow the link below to grab the app that’s right for your device.

Download Sky Go for Android or iOS

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a Sky Sports NOW TV pass from just £7.99. Arguably the better deal is to go for the £12.99 week pass and then you’ll also be able to watch Super Sunday, Monday Night Football, the US Grand Prix, and the weekend’s NFL American football action – all for for a mere £5 extra.

Unlike other NOW TV passes, there’s no free trial available here so you’ll have to plonk down some cash, even if this is your first time. But it still represents great value for money if you’re a sports fan and pretty much guarantees a good Chelsea vs Man Utd stream this weekend.

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports pass from just £7.99

Alternatively, follow this link to get Sky Sports Mobile TV for the device of your choice.

Sign up for Sky Sports Mobile TV

All that’s left to do is open up the app, grab a few beers, and enjoy!

Not sure how to watch Chelsea vs United where you are? Our guide to the best VPNs offers a number of reliable solutions to help you get around pesky geo-fencing restrictions.

