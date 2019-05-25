Celtic vs Hearts Live Stream: Watch the Scottish Cup Final online

Celtic vs Hearts Live Stream: Where to watch the Scottish FA Cup Final this Saturday

The Scottish football season is almost over, but there’s one more piece of silverware up for grabs. The all-conquering Celtic will be up against Hearts to try and secure an historic treble treble. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic vs Hearts online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

This is the first time that Celtic and Hearts have met in the Hampden final since 1956. The Scottish champions come into the match as the favourites, while Hearts will be looking to upset the odds and deny Celtic yet another treble.

Read more: Best free VPN

Having swept away every challenger under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic will look to continue their imperious cup form. While Rodgers left for Leicester City and Neil Lennon replaced him, the change in leadership hasn’t slowed down the footballing juggernaut.

Celtic are yet to concede a goal in the competition this year and since Lennon has come in on a caretaker basis, Celtic have only lost one match. Avoiding complacency will be key for the Scottish champions as they look to cement their place in Scottish football history.

Hearts come into the match in poorer form than Celtic, but it is a cup final and expectations can be turned on their head in these types of matches. Hearts manager Craig Levein led his team to a win against Celtic on the first day of the season, so there’s some belief that Hearts can beat Celtic on their day.

Celtic vs Hearts Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday, May 25, and the match will be shown on Premier Sports and BBC One Scotland for those who live in that region.

Premier Sports users can watch the game if they have a Sky or Virgin subscription. The channel for the former is 412 for Premier 1 in HD and on Virgin, users should go to Channel 551 for Premier 1 HD.

Non-Premier Sport customers can watch it for a nominal fee by signing up to Premier Sports. The first month is free.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Can Hearts upset Celtic, or will they fall at the last hurdle? Whatever the case, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a thrilling affair.