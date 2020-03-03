Canon has announced two new portable printers – the Pixma TR150 and the Pixma TR150 with battery – marking its latest attempt to woo mobile photographers.

While both the TR150 and the TR150 with battery are designed for travel, the latter has the added perk of a rechargeable battery. This means you can charge your Pixma fully with the AC power adapter in two hours and 20 minutes or with the USB Type-C cable with your in-car charger, power bank or laptop.

Both printers feature 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support so you can send documents from your devices and smartphone control via Android and iOS. The Pixma TR150 and TR150 with battery are compatible with the Canon Print app as well as directly through cloud services, including Google Drive, Evernote and the Pixma Cloud Link.

The 1.44-inch mono OLED display shows real-time ink levels and battery life directly on the device.

The TR150 can actually store up to five pre-saved custom templates that can be printed directly from the display without a laptop, PC or smart device in sight.

Canon claims the design is robust and scratch resistant. All of the connection ports are isolated to one side to reduce clutter and the printer features a built-in anti-theft locking slot to secure the printer in temporary locations when you’re working on documents from a cafe or printing a presentation from your car. However, you will need to purchase an anti-theft locking cable separately if you are keen to protect your printer this way.

The two Pixma TR150 models feature hybrid ink systems capable of printing high-quality text and graphics on the go and can create A4 borderless prints and hold up to 50 sheets of paper.

The printers will hit shelves in April this year. The Canon Pixma TR150 costs £219.99, while the Canon Pixma TR150 with battery will set you back £30 more at £249.99.

