Canon PowerShot V10 vlogging camera announced

Jon Mundy

Canon has announced the PowerShot V10, a compact camera aimed at the vlogging crowd.

This pocket-sized, vertically-aligned video specialist weighs just 211g, which is about the same as your average flagship smartphone. It’s also small enough to fit in a pocket.

Its primary function is to provide shake-free 4K 30fps video recording using a relatively large 20.9-megapixel 1-inch CMOS sensor and a wide-angle lens. It also provides the ability to shoot 15.2-megapixel stills, and there are also 14 unique colour filters together with a Smooth Skin mode.

The promise of “professional looking background blur”, together with a built-in stand and a 2-inch reversible LCD, as well as a a pair of high-quality stereo microphones (with a third on noise reduction duty), shows that its targeting vloggers looking to up their self-shot video game whilst out and about.

Whether it’s in with a chance of joining our Best Vlogging Camera list remains to be seen.

It can shoot up to an hour of high quality 4K video, while a Movie Digital IS mode promises to keep handheld footage nice and steady. It’ll even keep your footage level automatically, cutting down that editing time. The V10 also comes with a 3.5mm mic jack and a Micro HDMI port, while Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with the Canon Camera Connect smartphone app should help you share your footage wireless.

The Canon PowerShot V10 will become available in mid-June at a price of £429.99, which is for an ‘Essential Kit’ bundle that includes a 64GB Memory Card with adapter, an 18W multi-country wall charger with USB-A and USB-C inputs, and a wrist strap.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

