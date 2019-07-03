Canon IVY REC is a clip-on wearable camera that looks like a USB stick

We’re used to Canon wowing us with some of the world’s best DLSR cameras, so news the company is looking to tempt us with a tiny wearable camera has taken us by surprise.

The imaging titan has taken to crowdfunding site Indiegogo to seek backing for the clip-on Canon IVY REC, which it says is waterproof, shockproof, lightweight, compact and rugged.

The outdoor device, which is capable of capturing photos and videos, promises a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor, with the clip mechanism doubling-up as a viewfinder. It’s also promising 1080p video at up to 60fps.

There’s Bluetooth and wireless connectively which will enable snaps and videos to be transferred directly to the upcoming CanonMini Cam App. That app will also provide a live preview of what the camera sees.

Interestingly, there’s a mini tripod mount on the back of the device, as well as a dial enabling users to switch between video, stills, a mode called ‘multi’ and wireless transfer. The body also has a physical shutter button.

Canon isn’t releasing all of the details yet. It’s not clear whether that wireless connectivity will be provided by Wi-Fi, or whether onboard storage will be via microSD or built in. It’s also unclear whether there’ll be a means of physically plugging in the IVY REC in order to transfer the photos.

Finally, there’s no word on how much it’ll cost, but Canon is offering the keenest early-bird backers up to 30% off the retail price. It’s possible to sign up on the campaign page from today.

Of course, Canon isn’t short of a few quid, so it appears its crowdfunding project is geared towards gauging interest in the wearable camera, which could be a suitable option for those seeking to keep their phones in their pockets and still take good pictures without carrying a dedicated compact camera.

Given the quality of cameras stuffed into smartphones these days, there’s no reason why this device won’t provide users with decent photos and videos, depending on how committed Canon is to developing this tech beyond a novelty item.

