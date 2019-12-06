You can buy ‘impeachment.com’ for just $250,000

For some reason, the word ‘impeachment’ is ranking pretty high on Google search at the moment. If you want to nab that top search spot, you can buy impeachment.com for the reasonable price of $250,000.

The domain is being sold by Hilco Streambank, a market firm specialising in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Presumably, the firm is responsible for setting the price on the site name. So if you have a problem with the price tag, you better take it up with them.

“There is no news topic that is timelier than impeachment,” said Hilco Streambank executive vice president Jack Hazan. “The buyer of this domain will have a unique opportunity to drive the conversation on this topic, which is the most talked about news topic in the U.S. and perhaps the world.”

Impeachment is the word on everyone’s lips right now as the US House of Representatives intends to file impeachment charges against Donald Trump for his alleged abuse of power.

Specifically, the charges revolve around an incident with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump is accused of pressuring Zelensky into digging up dirt on Joe Biden and his son. Allegedly, the US president threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine if Zelensky didn’t comply, and promised an all-important White House meeting if he could find any skeletons in Biden’s closet.

Donald Trump has denied the accusations several times and has recently tweeted “If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business.”

You haven’t got long if you want to snap up the topical domain name – the deadline for offers is 16 Dec. If more than one offer of appropriate value is made, then a bidding war will commence.

