BT TV adds Eurosport to Big Sport and VIP packages at no extra cost

BT TV has bolstered its sporting line-up with the addition of the Eurosport channels to its flexible packages at no additional cost.

BT is lining up a spring and summer of sport for customers who subscribe to its TV packages. BT TV Big Sport and VIP customers will be getting Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels for free.

That brings the latest snooker, cycling, tennis, athletics, winter sports and motor racing to BT TV customers, as well as this year’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (2021 edition). It’ll also add to the sports customers can already view such as the Sky Sports channels through NOW TV.

BT TV’s flexible TV packages were first offered in early 2020, and allow customers to swap in and out content bundles they want to see on a monthly basis, with selectable add-ons such as NOW TV’s Sky Sports Pass, Netflix and Prime Video available.

With the Eurosport channels added to the Big Sport and VIP packages, on demand content from Eurosport will also be available from the BT Player, as well as accessible through the BT TV app. Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 can be found on channel 412 and 413. Customers signed up to the VIP package can watch both in HD on channels 435 and 436. If you’re a Big Sport customer, the HD channels are available through the BT HD/Combi HD Add On.

In total there are five packages for BT TV customers in VIP (£60/m), Big Sport (£20/month, then £40), Big Entertainment (£22/m), Sport (£7.50/month, then £15), Entertainment (£12/m).

VIP sits at the top of the tree. It offers Sky Originals from channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky One, all the Sky Cinema channels, as well as the 11 Sky Sports channels in full HD on NOW TV. VIP customers will also get all 4 BT Sport channels with exclusive Premier League games, every UEFA Champions League match in HD and access to the 4K HDR BT Sport Ultimate channel.

If you’re not signed up to the Big Sport package, it’s currently available at half price at £20/m before increasing to £40. There customers will be able to watch Champions League and Premier League matches, along with Sky Sports via NOW TV.