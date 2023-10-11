BT Sport app is closing – here’s what to do now

If you’re used to watching some of your favourite action via the BT Sport app, things are about to change.

Since the rebrand to TNT Sports, you’ve been able to stream action through both Discovery+ app and the existing BT Sport app.

As of tomorrow, October 12, the BT Sport app across platforms will shut down and will no longer be in use for its current purpose.

As such, you’ll need to download the Discovery+ to continue enjoying TNT Sports’ excellent Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing, and WWE.

With TNT Sports, you’ll also be able to stream Eurosport content such as Australian and French Tennis Grand Slams, Grand Tour cycling and next year’s Olympic Games in Paris. If you subscribe to TNT Sports through BT or Sky you’ll be able to get the Discovery+ entertainment content too.

If you already subscribe to BT Sport – and do so via BT or EE – you’ll be able to activate your account easily using the Discovery+ app, so it should be a pretty seamless transition. The Discovery+ app is available from Google Play and the App Store as well as many of the smart TV operating systems.

“Existing TNT Sports subscribers via BT and EE can head to www.bt.com/activate to find out how to activate their discovery+ account for all live premium streamed content,” TNT Sports said in a press release on Monday.

TNT Sports says the existing BT Sport app will be updated to become a free TNT Sports app with free news and results. No news on when that’ll be though.

If you’re yet to sign up for Discovery+ and wish to get TNT Sports that way, you can do so here.