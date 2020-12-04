BT Sport adds Dolby Atmos to its app

Lost in the commotion of Black Friday was the announcement that BT Sport has added Dolby Atmos sound to the BT Sport app.

The Premier League fixture between Brighton and Liverpool was centre stage for a world first, with the BT Sport app live streaming the match in immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

Atmos is already available for BT Sport Ultimate customers through TVs, soundbars and compatible surround systems, and BT Sport has brought the audio technology to the small and large screen app. It can be accessed on compatible devices from iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV. Support for Chromecast, Now TV and Roku is on the way in the coming weeks.

With Atmos available on the app, viewers can now listen to matches in object-based surround sound via headphones such as the Apple AirPods Pro.

Jamie Hindhaugh, chief operating officer BT Sport, said “BT prides itself on innovation and delivering the best in technology and production to give our viewers a richer experience when watching live sport. The addition of Dolby Atmos audio to our 4K UHD and HDR visuals on the App, provides fans with the best possible audio-visual experience of live sport when they can’t be at the game in person. The richer audio quality will add a whole new dimension to the way that fans experience sport, at home or on the move, and ensure they won’t miss a moment of the action.”

Javier Foncillas, Vice President Commercial Partnerships Dolby Europe added: “Dolby has worked with BT for a number of years and they have been an innovative partner ensuring that they offer sports fans the very best experience. They were the very first to offer Dolby Atmos in their live sports broadcasting globally and now they are the first to ensure that fans are able to have a truly immersive viewing experience on whichever device they are watching their favourite teams, whether it’s on a home theatre system or on their mobile phones!”

BT Sport customers can add the BT Sport Ultimate package for an extra £5 per month. New subscribers can get the Ultimate package through the BT Sport Monthly Pass, which offers no contract BT Sport access on a monthly basis for £25.

