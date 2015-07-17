Brothers in Arms revival is in the early stages of development

World War 2 title in the currently in the “incubation phase” of development at Gearbox Software.

An all new title in the Brothers in Arms franchise is currently in the early stages of development at Gearbox Software, CEO Randy Pitchford has revealed.

Pitchford told IGN that the game is in the “incubation phase” of development, with the studio waiting eagerly for the right publishing and creative partners before pushing forward with the project.

“I think the next Brothers in Arms game has to be authentic and we have been working on that,” Randy explained.

“I feel we have unfinished business there with both the fiction and the history and I’d like to get into that. I spend a lot of time thinking about it. Sadly it takes a lot of resources, energy and money to do what must be done, so it’s not something I feel I could completely do alone.”

“I need good partners for it, so we’ve been talking to great folks but it’s really putting all that together that’s the limiting factor.”



Previous entries in the Brothers in Arms series were published by Ubisoft, it isn’t known whether they will return for the newer titles.

Regardless, Gearbox feel it is “on the brink” of finding the perfect partner.

“Once it happens development will really take off and then sometime after that – if we don’t completely kill ourselves – we’ll announce,” he said. “But we’re in the incubation phase with the next one there, for sure.”

Brothers in Arms: Furious 4, a four player spinoff title was announced at E3 2011, but we haven’t heard anything since then. It is suggested that this was scrapped to form the basis of team-based shooter Battleborn, which is coming this winter.

The most recent title in the series, Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway released for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC in 2008.