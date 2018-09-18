These luxury versions of the iPhone XS make £1500 look like peanuts

Apple raised more than a few eyebrows when it revealed pricing for the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max last week. But if you’ve got mounds of cash to burn − tens of thousands, to be precise − we’ve spotted just the thing for you.

Jewellery and luxury accessories firm Brikk is selling “opulent” − read “ludicrous” − versions of the XS and XS Max, which can set you back up to $3,000,000 (£2,285,000).

That’s the top price barrier (the bottom price barrier is $49,995) for Brikk’s ‘Royal Jade Edition’ model. Here’s the description on the firm’s website:

“The Lux iPhone X Royal Jade can be made from a variety of different selections. Whether a tri-colored jade of green, orange and lavender on white or a near imperial jade of almost pure green, Brikk allows clients to choose exactly where in a given stone artisans will create the slice for their phone, thus making sure every detail is perfect.”

There’s also the ‘Celestial Edition’, made from bits of meteorite ($39,995-$99,995); the ‘Carbon Collection’, made from “an extremely rare form of carbon”, diamond and 24K yellow gold (starts at $9,995); the ‘Ceramic Collection’ (starts at $12,995); the ‘Ingot Collection’, which features 250g of 22K gold on the iPhone XS and 313g on the XS Max (starts at $74,995).

That’s not all. The ‘Haute Omni Collection’ will set you back $49,995-$1,300,000, the Deluxe Triple Collection starts at $21,995, the ‘Deluxe Double’ collection starts at $14,995, the ‘Deluxe Single’ collection starts at $12,995, and the ‘Classic Collection’ has a base price of $9,995.

What’s more, proving itself to be the height of taste, Brikk is also flogging something it calls the ‘Lux iPhone Union Kit’. It comprises not one but two ludicrously expensive iPhones, which come in a wedding-themed case. Excuse me while I look for the nearest bucket.

“Everyone wants to get their loved ones something they’ll never forget for a wedding gift, but the ideal wedding present is useful, not just decorative,” the description reads. “To meet this need, Brikk recently announced their latest line, the Lux iPhone XS Union Kit, designed to memorialize their joyous union with a phone tailored for their special occasion.

“This matching set of gold-plated, diamond encrusted iPhone XS can be personalized to fit the tastes of any couple. From the smallest of details, like a personalized engraving, to the most important of design choices, Brikk will work with the couple to create the phones of their dreams.”

£1499 for the 512GB iPhone XS Max doesn’t sound so ridiculous anymore. I think I need a lie-down.

