Brexit app for EU citizens will finally hit iPhone – but another long delay awaits

When the government released its app for EU citizens seeking to apply for settled status in the UK following Brexit, there was a slight snag; it would only work properly on Android devices.

In true Brexit style the government’s launch dismissed the 48% – the 48% of people in the UK who use an iPhone as their handset of choice. Now, almost a full year after bringing the app to Android, the Home Secretary Sajid Javid has announced the app is coming to iPhone. Not now. But it is coming.

Javid said he’s had a chat with Apple and said the company is making the necessary changes to ensure the app arrives by the end of the year.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with Apple at the highest levels to ensure everyone can use the app,” the cabinet minister said (via Guardian). “Together we’ve been working hard to find a solution that will allow the app to work on their devices.

“I’m pleased to confirm that Apple will be making the necessary changes and the app will be working on their mobile and tablet devices by the end of the year.”

Quite what changes Apple has had to make isn’t clear. Usually its the developer of an app who needs to make changes in order to get through the App Store review precess. Initially the app was launched on both platforms, but iPhone users were unable verify their IDs using the app. That led the Home Office to advise EU citizens to borrow an Android friend’s phone.

Given this was supposed to be the day the United Kingdom officially parted ways with the European Union, and the planned commencement of a transition period, the delay will have caused even more annoyance for EU residents in the UK, who’re increasingly worried about their future.

Now, with Brexit itself cast into further doubt, Javid has said the process of yielding applications for settled status will continue.

“We’re committed to ensuring that people in every corner of the UK know what they need to do to secure their status,” he said.

