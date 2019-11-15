The 20th stop on this year’s Formula One world tour is Sao Paolo’s Autódromo José Carlos Pace (aka Interlagos), for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton has already wrapped up the Championship, and he’d love to continue the party with a victory − something he managed here a year ago. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas also secured second place with his win in Texas, so the biggest story will be the fight to be the best of the rest.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

Brazilian Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix race schedule (all times GMT):

Friday, November 15

1:45pm − Brazil GP Practice One build-up

2pm − Brazil GP Practice One

5:45pm − Brazil GP Practice Two build-up

6pm − Brazil GP Practice Two

Saturday, November 16

2:45pm − Brazil GP Practice Three build-up

3pm − Brazil GP Practice Three

5pm − Brazil GP Qualifying build-up

6pm − Brazil GP Qualifying

7:45pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, November 17

3:30pm − Brazil GP Pit Lane

4:30pm − Brazil GP On the Grid

5:10pm − BRAZIL GRAND PRIX

7pm − Brazil GP Paddock

8:30pm − Brazil GP highlights

Brazilian Grand Prix– TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. And we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 10:30pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

