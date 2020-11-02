Braun Audio returns with LE wireless speaker range

After making an appearance at IFA 2019, storied speaker brand Braun Audio makes its return to the market with the LE range of speakers.

Braun Audio is back, and its celebrating its re-launch with the return of its LE range of speakers in the LE01, LE02 and LE03.

The LE01 is the biggest speaker in the range, followed by the LEo2 and the compact LEO3. All LE speakers have been engineered to deliver “exceptional detail and clarity at any volume setting”, with their Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drive units able to provide a near 180-degree soundstage. This should ensure easier position of the speakers without having to worry about sitting in the ‘sweet spot’.

The LE range comes with multi-room functionality as well as stereo pairing functionality. The LE01 and LE02 can perform as stereo speakers when in landscape mode can also function in portrait orientation with the compatible floor stands. Pitching them in portrait also allows them to be configured in a stereo pair, with the speakers assuming the left and right channel duties.

Built with high-quality materials, the enclosure is made out of highly durable machined aluminium, with Braun Audio claiming the intuitive button configuration and LED sequences “embody the perfect blend of aesthetics and utility”. This philosophy extends to the wall mounts and floor stands, which have cable management features to clear up and clutter and aid placement around the home. The speakers will initially be made available in a white finish, with a black finish arriving at a later date.

There’s a mobile app, which features EQ settings to optimise the placement of speakers, tailoring the sound depending on where it is in the room. The app also allows for manual fine-tuning in terms of bass and treble.

The range has smarts and can serve as a control hub for the smart home. Google Assistant is built-in, enabling users to queue up music, find answers and control smart devices around the home with your voice.

Each speaker has a dedicated privacy button that disconnects the microphones. When privacy mode is enabled, the buttons and LEDs on the front illuminate to let you know the state the speaker is in. AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth are also supported, with a 3.5mm aux and Ethernet port serving as physical connections.

The launch marks a notable moment with Braun Audio’s 100th year anniversary just around the corner in 2021. The LE range is available to purchase now in the UK from the Braun Audio store for existing Braun subscribers. General sale for the speakers starts on Wednesday November 11th. Prices are £1099 for the LE01, £749 for the LEO2 and £349 for the LEO3.

