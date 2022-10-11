Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is an Atmos-packing Sonos Beam rival

Bose has revealed the new Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos, which is sure to draw comparisons to the second-generation Sonos Beam 2.

The £499 Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is available to pre-order now ahead of availability on October 24. Like the Sonos Beam, it’s identifiable by its compact size (5.61cm tall, 10.39cm deep, and 69.44cm long) and support for Dolby Atmos audio, aided by the presence of five transducers.

There’s voice control support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, while Bose says there’ll be support for its Voice4Video tech that enables control for the TV and its inputs, as well as the SimpleSync tech that will enable users to quickly pair their Bose headphones or other speakers.

It also includes the Bose TrueSpace technology, which is designed to make non Atmos content sound a little more immersive. Putting the smart in Smart Soundbar 600, there’s also Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, or Apple AirPlay 2, while connection to the TV can be made with HDMI eARC or an optical cable.

The experience can per personalised via the Bose app and, as we mentioned earlier, it’ll be easy to add other Bose smart speakers to create a multi-room set up with audio, or to add bass modules and rear speakers to ensure an even more immersive home theatre set-up.

“The 600 elevates movies, TV, and music by precisely placing dialogue and vocals, sound effects and instruments to the left, right, and even up above — ensuring no matter what you’re watching or listening to, the sound is astonishing,” Bose says in a press release.

The 600 will go into direct competition with the Sonos Beam 2 and offers the same low profile design, allowing it to sit under most televisions within an entertainment unit. It’ll be interesting to see how the two smart soundbars line-up when the Bose model arrives on the scene later this month.