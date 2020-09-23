Bose brings its noise-cancelling nous to the bedroom with Sleepbuds 2

If you’re trying to ensure a decent night’s sleep amidst the din of a partner’s snoring or podcast listening, few audio companies do noise-cancelling better than Bose.

However, with the Bose Sleepbuds 2 true wireless earbuds the company is hoping to do more than ensure a little silence when you’re trying to catch forty winks. The buds are designed to work with the Bose sleep app, which will play “relaxing sounds to help you fall asleep” and are comfortable enough for side-sleepers to wear.

The buds promise to passively block out noise rather than via that advanced ANC tech we see in the company’s Quiet Comfort range of audio products. The Sleepbuds 2 won’t stream music and won’t allow you to take calls either.

Naturally, you’ll get an entire night’s worth of battery life (10 hours) with the Sleepbuds 2. You’ll also get three further charges from the case, which is designed to sit by the bedside. The second-generation Sleepbuds promise a more powerful driver and a greater library of sounds as well as improved Bluetooth connectivity.

The company says the technology is clinically proven to help their users fall asleep faster. In a Bose-sponsored sleep study by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the UCHealth CARE Innovation Center, 80% of participants say they experienced better overall sleep quality, while three-quarters said it was easier to stay asleep once they nodded off.

“Bose Sleepbuds 2 use advancements in our proprietary noise masking technology because covering sound — not cancelling it — is a better solution for sleeping,” said Steve Romine, head of the Bose Health Division. “You can’t duplicate the experience combining earbuds with apps, playing your music louder, or using earplugs and bedside machines — so millions of people are still suffering. We never gave up on helping them, and that’s why we’re so excited about Sleepbuds 2. They ‘quiet’ more of the low frequencies found in the biggest threats to a peaceful bedroom — like snoring partners, idling engines, and nearby footsteps. And with new relaxation tracks, they help quiet your mind, too.”

The Sleepbuds 2 are available to pre-order at £229.95/$249.95, with a release date scheduled for October 6.

