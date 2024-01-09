Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose may be plotting a brand new take on true wireless buds

Chris Smith

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are among our absolute favourite true wireless earbuds, but it doesn’t appear as if the American audio company is resting on its laurels.

Purported leaked marketing materials have revealed a unique-looking clip-on pair of true wireless buds in the shape of a G.

According to the images published by MySmartPrice, they would act as clips that’d stay secure and snug without having to be jammed into the ear canal. The speaker is nestled at the top of the product, meaning they would clip on the underside of the ears.

It appears as if this product, dubbed the Open Ear Clips TWS in the report, will take a step back from the blissful ignorance of top-notch active noise cancelling and will enable the wearer to be more in tune with their natural environment.

Bose Clip On
Image credit: MySmartPrice

However, Bose has been more focused on the QuietComfort range and actually discontinued its Sport Open wireless buds back in 2022, so this would be an interesting pivot.

According to the report they’re set to be announced this week during CES 2024, but they’re yet to materialise. The leak points to a “glossy silver finish” but there’s not much in the report about the specs.

It remains to be seen whether Bose will launch the so-called Open Ear Clips this week at CES, but my inkling is they won’t be showcased at the event.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

