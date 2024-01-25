Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beyerdynamic celebrates 100 years with DT 770 PRO X headphones

The annual NAMM show is taking place in California, and at the show, Beyerdynamic announced a limited edition version of its DT 770 PRO X headphones.

The German audio brand is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, and is hopefully kicking off a year of new launches with the DT 770 PRO X that build on from the “classic” DT 770 PRO. These are studio reference headphones for music creators that aim to offer high quality sound and convenience with their design and features.

Handmade in Germany, the DT 770 PRO X features the company’s new dynamic Stellar.45 driver system, with the driver’s high level of efficiency allowing it to perform well with mobile devices and audio workstations.

It comes with a detachable Mini-XLR cable, to wearers can move freely while creating music. There’s a recess in the headband padding that protects against pressure-sensitive fontanelle (the soft spots on your head), which Beyerdynamic says allows users to wear the headphones “for hours on end”.

Impedance is low, which will help these headphones be driven by a wide range of sources, with replaceable parts (the press release doesn’t mention which, but we’re presuming earpads). Accessories include a drawstring bag, a 3m cable, a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adaptor, and a booklet that marks the century with “visual assets” and information about Beyerdynamic’s 100 years.

Those who purchase the DT 770 PRO X will find that on the side of the headband is a limited-edition anniversary emblem stamped in silver that features the Beyerdynamic logo to further mark the century.

The headphones won’t be available in great quantities, hence its limited edition nature. The DT 770 PRO X is available to pre-order now in limited qualities from Guitar Center and Sweetwater in the United States for $199. Wider availability is to come later in 2024.

We haven’t received confirmation on availability and pricing for Europe and UK, but we’ve following up.

