Best Nespresso capsules: pods rated and reviewed

One of the main benefits of Nespresso is that it has a quality range of capsules available. In fact, of all the pod systems we’ve reviewed it’s Nespresso that consistently comes out on top for producing high-quality espresso and longer drinks. The downside of having such a range is that it can be hard to find the best Nespresso capsules. Here, we work our way through the entire range to help you find the capsules you like.

Every capsule we’ve reviewed comes with an intensity rating. This describes how strong the coffee tastes, but it isn’t an indicator of caffeine content. Typically, longer and darker roasts have a higher intensity rating, compared to lighter roasts. All Nespresso capsules are designed for a specific volume. Ristretto is an intense 25ml drink, although not all Nespresso machines offer this option. Espresso is a 40ml shot of coffee. Finally, lungo is a 110ml slightly longer drink. Some varieties are designed for multiple volumes.

Limited Edition (2019) – Two varieties full of exotic flavours

Master Origin – Single-origin coffees designed to be best in class

Limited Edition (2019)

Cafe Venezia

Rating: 9

Intensity: 8

Volume: Lungo (110ml)

Nespresso says: Coffee from the ancient Ethiopian region of Harar mixes with Indian Arabica to create a cup rich with the exotic perfume of the East.

We say: Well balanced with a floral tone to it, the Cafe Venezia produces a smooth drink. It works well as a standard 110ml lungo, although it can be enjoyed as a 40ml espresso, too.

There’s a soft, fruity note to begin, with a slight sweetness that makes it a refreshing cup of coffee. There’s a slight bitter aftertaste with more woodier flavours. A great cup for any time of the day.

Cafe Istanbul

Rating: 9

Intensity: 10

Volume: Ristretto (25ml), espresso (40ml)

Nespresso says: Reminiscent of the mystery of the oriental bazaar.

We say: Strong intensity coffees can often forego flavour and character for bitterness. The Cafe Istanbul gets it right. Sure, it presents the deep taste you’d expect, but this medium-roasted blend of Yemen Mocha plus Indian and Indonesia Arabica packs in the flavour.

After the initial sip, which carries an intense hit of bitterness, there’s a peppery and spicy aftertaste. Surprisingly good fun, this is high-intensity coffee at its best. You can take it as an espresso but go for the ristretto if you want a more concentrated burst of flavour.

Master Origin

Master Origin Nicaragua

Rating: 10

Intensity: 5

Volume: Espresso (40ml), lungo (110ml)

Nespresso says: Smooth honeyed textured and sweet cereal notes.

We say: Nespresso has used Black Honeyed Nicaraguan coffee in this blend. With this process, part of the cherry is left on the coffee bean while drying to give a fuller-bodied coffee.

The resulting beans are split roast with a medium and shorter roast to give the finished Master Origin Nicaragua coffee. Is it worth the effort? Totally. The coffee is exceptionally smooth, with a delicious sweetness to it on the first taste before the more cereal notes come through. This is one of the more interesting blends and one of my favourite.

Master Origin Colombia

Rating: 9

Intensity: 6

Volume: Espresso (40ml), lungo (110ml)

Nespresso says: Lively acidity and a burst of winey red fruit.

We say: For the Master Origin Colombia, Nespresso has used 100% Columbian Arabica. To preserve its origin flavours, the batch has a short roast at medium temperatures.

The resulting cup is an exciting explosion of flavour. On the first hit, you get the full fruitiness of the coffee. It’s a very smooth drink that slides down without any bitterness. The result is a coffee that delivers a freshness that’s hard to find. A great cup for a summer’s day or as a nice way to wake up.

Master Origin Ethiopia

Rating: 9

Intensity: 4

Volume: Espresso (40ml), lungo (110ml)

Nespresso says: This is Ethiopian Arabica at its finest – decadently aromatic.

We say: A smooth and delicate blend of coffee for when you don’t want something to hit you hard. The Master Origin Ethiopia has a gentle, fruity aroma. With a light roast, the flavours are subtle and there’s a gentle fruitiness with just a hint of bitterness. This cup may be a bit too mellow for many, but for those who like a more refreshing, subtle cup of coffee, this is a great capsule.

Master Origin Indonesia

Rating: 7

Intensity: 8

Volume: Espresso (40ml), lungo (110ml)

Nespresso says: Velvety thick, wildly aromatic, notes of cured tobacco.

We say: The coffee beans used in the Master Origin Indonesia are wet-hulled in the moist Indonesian environment. Once dry, the beans are split roast, with a medium and shorter roast to bring out the full range of flavours in the coffee.

A woody undertone tends to dominate the drink, with an intense taste. Surprisingly, given the first hit of flavour, the coffee isn’t as bitter as you’d expect, offering a smooth texture. This blend lacks some of the complexity of the other variations, but it’s a good choice when you want something with a bit more punch.

Master Origin India

Rating: 6

Intensity: 11

Volume: Espresso (40ml), lungo (110ml)

Nespresso says: Long-lasting wood and spicy aromatics.

We say: Nespresso has used a blend of Indian Arabica and Robusta in the Master Origin India. The Robusta is “monsooned”, where monsoon winds repeatedly swell and dry the beans to give the flavour. A split roast, using a medium and shorter roast preserves the flavour of both types of coffee.

You’ll get a big hit of woody flavours from this powerful coffee, with some spice too. It has a rather bitter aftertaste, with much stronger, more burnished end to it. I prefer a coffee with a bit more subtlety – but if you like your coffee strong and powerful, it’s a good choice.