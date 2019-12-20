The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper Dolby Atmos experience opens in Liverpool

The Tate Liverpool and National Museums Liverpool have teamed up with The Beatles and Dolby to present the band’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in Dolby Atmos.

The Atmos presentation is a worldwide first, and sees the album played daily at the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building at the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.

The Atmos experience began on Thursday 19th December and runs up to Thursday 9th January. Unfortunately all of the free tickets have sold out. Those who managed to snap up tickets will find themselves launched into a unique immersive audio experience, where the Sgt. Pepper plays in Atmos in a darkened room allowing listeners to hear the lyrics and instruments around them.

If you’re an Amazon Echo Studio owner, you can stream the entirety of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in Atmos if you subscribe to Amazon Music HD. Further services are set to follow in 2020, with TIDAL committing to Dolby Atmos.

Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool, said: “We’re excited to be working with National Museums Liverpool to bring this unique listening experience to the city. At the time they made Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles were at the epicentre of pop and performance art of 60s London which strongly influenced this tremendous record. Listening to this special mix is like hearing something familiar for the first time. It sounds so fresh, you can hear every element which just underscores how wildly inventive it was.”

Grammy Award-winning producer Giles Martin, who’s also the son of the legendary Beatles producer George Martin, created the Atmos mix from the original tapes.

Martin said: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is one of the most important and groundbreaking albums of all time. In many ways it changed how records could be made. Experiencing this Dolby Atmos mix allows us to fall into the record and to totally immerse ourselves in the fantastical world that was so beautifully created at Abbey Road Studios over 50 years ago.”

Paul Gallagher, deputy director of Museum of Liverpool, said: “The Beatles are part of Liverpool’s DNA but it’s rare that you’re able to work with the music industry experts who hold their legacy so close. It’s fabulous that technology has caught up to allow us to hear, for the first time in such clear detail, the innovation and incredible imagination of the group.”

