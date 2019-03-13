Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online tonight

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: Our guide brings you the TV channel, kick-off time, live stream details and everything you need to know to watch tonight’s Champions League clash online.

After last night’s Champions League goal-fests, it’s time for the floodlights to shine on a deciding leg between two of Europe’s traditional heavyweights. This Bayern-Liverpool tie couldn’t be more evenly poised – after a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg, both sides are surely ready to release the handbrake and go for a knockout blow.

Bayern have been in-form at the Allianz Arena recently, thrashing Wolfsburg 6-0 at the weekend. But Liverpool have also rediscovered goalscoring form, beating Burnley 4-2 at Anfield on Sunday. A high-scoring thriller surely awaits.

Both of these teams have won the European Cup or Champions League five times, with Liverpool reaching the final last season.

Liverpool welcome back their colossal centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, who was suspended for the first leg, for this game, while Bayern will be without suspended duo Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern are slight favourites to win the match and the overall tie, but only very narrowly. Jurgen Klopp’s team are renowned for being ferociously quick on the counter, which means playing away (with the away goals rule) could suit their style nicely.

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: Kick off time and how to watch

BT Sport has exclusive rights to this match, which means the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT with the game kicking off at 8pm.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds.

We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so below. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

