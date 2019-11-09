How to watch and stream Bayern vs Dortmund − on TV and online

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund − on TV or stream online

Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in the game known as ‘Der Klassiker’ — it’s arguably Germany’s most exciting fixture. The two have a long history of stiff competition and are sure to produce an exciting game again this Saturday. Here’s how you can watch and stream Munich vs Dortmund.

Bayern are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, but could leapfrog Dortmund into second place with a win. On the other hand, if Dortmund win and other results go their way, they could top the table.

Just a few days ago Bayern sacked Niko Kovac, after suffering a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Assistant coach and former Bayern player Hansi Flick is taking his spot in the hot seat for the time being. They’re going through a turbulent time and won’t want to make it worse with a home defeat this weekend.

Bayern vs Dortmund kick-off time

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT.

Bayern vs Dortmund TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund stream — How to stream the game online

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Bayern vs Dortmund Match Preview

Flick’s Bayern side can’t help but look a little bit vulnerable. They beat Olympiacos in midweek though and Bayern fans will hope that the win indicates some green shoots starting to appear.

Dortmund, on the other hand, are on quite an impressive run of form, beating Inter Milan and Wolfsburg in their last two outings and scoring three goals in each. They haven’t lost a league game since August.

Digging a little further into the stats, it’s also notable that Bayern have conceded more goals than any other Bundesliga team in the top half of the table, though their recent drubbing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt is largely to blame.

Another, even more notable stat coming out of the Bayern team though, is the fact that Lewandowski has scored in every league game this season. Will he be able to continue that against a Dortmund defence that is once again marshalled by former team-mate Mats Hummels? Hummels having returned to his old club, Dortmund, in the summer after a two year spell at Bayern (who he played for before his first spell at Dortmund).

As ever, Der Klassiker looks set to entertain. Dortmund will be favourites and fans of the black and yellow will hope Paco Alcacer can add to his five goals in seven appearances.

