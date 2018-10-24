Barcelona vs Inter Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Wednesday

Italian heavyweights Internazionale travel to the Camp Nou this evening to face Spanish giants Barcelona. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Barcelona vs Inter online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Football fans are well and truly spoiled for choice tonight. Elsewhere, PSG will take on Napoli, and Borussia Dortmund will face Atletico Madrid. Liverpool and Tottenham are also in action, against Red Star Belgrade and PSV, respectively.

Barcelona vs Inter, however, might be the tastiest match-up of the lot. Both sides have already put Spurs to the sword in the Champions League this season, and though Barcelona may look like the clear favourites, their form has been patchy so far this season, and they’ll have to do without their best player, Lionel Messi, tonight.

The Blaugrana currently occupy top spot in La Liga, but they’ve only recorded five wins out of a possible nine. They’ve been held to three draws and lost once, and Messi’s absence could give Inter a huge boost.

The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, have also played nine games in Serie A so far, but have lost twice. However, they’ve won seven games on the trot, and come into tonight’s game off the back of a sweet 1-0 victory over arch-rivals AC Milan. We wouldn’t bet against star striker Mauro Icardi, whose goal earned that victory, getting on the scoresheet again tonight.

Watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport ESPN, with coverage starting at 7:45pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

