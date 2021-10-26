Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen has teamed up with IT networking company Cisco to launch the Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 – a luxury business headset designed with remote workers in mind.

The Cisco 980 take B&O’s luxury design and audio and combines them with Cisco’s integrated meeting controls and IT management features to create a business headset that can be worn in and out of the office.

The Cisco 980 are built from high-end materials to provide a stable, lightweight and comfortable fit ideal for all-day use, with the B&O and Cisco logos displayed across the ear cups.

They offer a “rich, immersive” audio performance with adaptive version of active noise cancellation onboard to make it easy to focus in whatever environment you find yourself working in.

The noise cancellation is powered by a beamforming mic array that creates a Virtual Boom Arm. This also means the headset can be used to take calls and join online meetings, with on-ear call controls so you can mute, answer and end calls without pulling out your phone.

Other office-friendly features include Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, Webex integration and voice prompts. There’s also enterprise-grade hardware and software protection, allowing IT administrators to deploy, manage and view real-time analytics of the headset to ensure calls remain safe and secure.

“We are excited to join forces with Cisco and build on the strengths of both brands”, Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär.

“Today, customers want a product they can use at home, at work or in transition – and look and feel good when using it. We’re integrating Cisco’s industry leading technologies with our renowned capabilities within sound, design, and craftsmanship to create the ultimate audio product for the hybrid world”.

The Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 will be available to buy from early 2022 with an RRP of $549.