Audio Pro’s new SW-10 subwoofer is a return to their origins

Scandinavian brand Audio Pro are set to launch a new home cinema speaker in the SW-10 subwoofer, which is due to arrive soon.

Arriving at the end of July, the SW-10 active subwoofer marks a return to the company’s origins. Audio Pro started as a brand with a focus on the development and production of subwoofers with its ACE-Bass technology, used in its earliest models – the B2.50 and B4.200 – both of which are fondly remembered by audiophiles today.

The SW-10 therefore has high expectations to live up to, and Audio Pro appear happy for that to be case, saying its new subwoofer needs to function as a component within its home entertainment range to deliver both music and TV audio in “spine-tingling sound”.

The SW-10 will complement the A26 and A36 speakers that went on sale earlier this year, with Audio Pro looking to increase the functionality of those speakers when used with TVs and in a home cinema set-up. The design slightly differs from the look of a traditional sub with passive radiators visible on the sides. This, according to Audio Pro, is intended to give the subwoofer character by breaking up the smooth, untextured surface for a more aesthetically interesting appearance.

Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro said: “Expectations are high of course. When we tell our audience that we plan to launch a new sub, they still have, impressively enough, these classic models in the back of their minds. Of course we feel the pressure, but at the same time we feel that we are able to comfortably exceed these expectations.”

Available in black or white finishes, the Audio Pro SW-10 is expected to arrive at the end of July. No pricing has been announced yet for the UK, but we’ll update this article once we hear news of it.

