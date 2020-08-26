Asus officially unveiled the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro today. The successors to the ZenFone 6 will feature 90Hz displays and innovative triple flip camera layouts.

Both the ZenFone 7 and the 7 Pro deliver identical 6.67-inch (2400×1080 resolution) NanoEdge AMOLED displays, with matching 90Hz refresh rates for smooth scrolling.

Both handsets also feature the world’s first triple flip front and rear camera module – a step up from the ZenFone 6’s two sensors. The layout includes the Sony IMX686 64MP wide angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, the Sony IMX363 12MP ultra-wide camera is capable of 4cm macro shots and there’s a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom. The Pro model also features 4-axis optical image stabilisation.

The flip mechanism is driven by a simpler and more powerful stepper motor and Asus has introduced an angle sensor to ensure the flip camera is always in a safe position and to memorise your three favourite flip positions for quick switching between angles.

The ZenFone 6’s Smart Key has been combined with the power button on the side of the phone to do pretty much everything. The key can be used to turn the 7 on and off, sleep and wake, launch Google Assistant, set up customisable shortcuts and as the phone’s fingerprint sensor.

Both phones feature a spacious 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 and support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

While the two models take advantage of similar features, there are a few perks to choosing the Pro over the regular 7.

The 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G SoC and Adreno 650 GPU, while the 7 Pro is packed with the 865 Plus 5G chipset and the Adreno GPU. The 7 also includes 128GB of storage, while the 7 Pro boasts 256GB. The 7 comes in 6 and 8GB RAM options, while the Pro comes in just 8GB.

The Asus Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro will be available in Pastel White and Aurora Black worldwide from September 1, with pricing to be confirmed.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …