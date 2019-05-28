Asus’ new Zenfone 6 Edition 30 smokes OnePlus 7 Pro in one key area

Asus has launched a limited edition Zenfone 6 with key spec upgrades and an updated design to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary.

The special edition Zenfone 6 was unveiled by Asus chairman Jonney Shih at the company’s Computex keynote on Monday. The limited edition Zenfone 6 has a tweaked matte black design that’s meant to be “reminiscent” of the company’s older products, plus an upgraded 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The regular Zenfone 6 only has 6/8GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The specs give the Zenfone 6 Edition 30 one key edge on its archrival, the OnePlus 7 Pro: local storage. The upgrades let the Zenfone 6 Edition 30 match the OnePlus 7 Pro’s maximum memory option and offer double the amount of local storage.

Outside of this the Zenfone 6 Edition 30 has pretty much identical specs to the regular Zenfone 6. Highlights include a notch-less 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 855 CPU, giant 5000mAh battery and 48-megapixel rotating camera that can be set in rear or selfie modes.

Sadly Asus is only making 3000 Zenfone 6 Edition 30 phones so getting your hands on one will be a little tricky. The company also hasn’t confirmed how much the phone will cost, or how and where it plans to sell it.

The regular Zenfone 6 has a £449 base price, which is great value when you consider its specifications. The combo impressed us during out brief hands-on with the Zenfone 6 at the phone’s launch event in Italy earlier in May.

As we noted in our Zenfone 6 review hands-on:

“[Asus has] sprinkled in a couple of headline capabilities, used on-trend design elements and given it a price that justifies the absence of any features which more expensive flagships still possess. On first impressions, this recipe feels like it works.”

The Zenfone 6 does have some pretty stiff competition though. Chinese heavyweight Xiaomi has been aggressively growing its presence in the Western phone market over the last few months. This culminated with the launch of the stellar Xiaomi Mi 9, which costs just £499 and is one of a select number of phones to score 5/5 during our review process.