Astell&Kern has revealed the third generation of its famed Layla earphones and its best sounding device yet, the Layla AION.

The new universal fit earphones are the third update to the Layla line, following in the footsteps of the audio industry’s first full carbon fiber earphones (the Carbon Fiber Edition) and the first full titanium earphones (Full Metal Jacket).

The result of a collaboration with Jerry Harvey Audio, the earphones claim to be the best sounding and most advanced on the market when paired with one of Astell&Kern’s high-res portable audio players. The sound can be personalised too – the Layla AION come with an option to adjust the bass from a flat response to a boost of 0 – +13db.

The Layla AION take the original Layla sound signature and combine it with the latest manufacturing processes and tech. A carbon fiber shell is formed by compressing hundreds of layers of carbon fiber infused with resin first by machine and then by hand until the materials reach a shape that fits the ear ergonomically. The earbuds are then adorned with a sleek red and black pearloid faceplate and oversized chrome logos.

Read our review of the Astell&Kern AK70

The newest addition to the Layla series is powered by a 12 driver soundrIVe configuration including quad low, quad mid and quad high propriety balanced armatures. These drivers are planted inside a 3D printed Sonic Tube Chassis chambers to allow for the shells to be as small as possible without compromising on sound quality. The company’s Freqphase technology is also fitted inside these chambers to ensure the frequencies never falter when it comes to phase and time alignment. This results in incredibly accurate sound reproduction from the studio straight to your ears.

The cable is formed from high-purity silver-plated OCC Litz Wire to ensure it can weather anything and to prevent oxidation while still remaining super light and the earphones come with a 3.5mm to 2.5mm 4-pole connector cable in the box, a carbon carrying case and a whole host of tips so you can be sure you’ll find a comfortable fit for your ear shape.

Related: Best headphones

The Layla AION earphones are set to be unveiled at the Hong Kong AV Show 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre this weekend. To find out where you can pick up your own pair visit Astell&Kern’s list of retailers.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More