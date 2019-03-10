Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Stream: Watch the Premier League Online

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online

Arsenal face Manchester United, with both teams coming off contrasting results against French opposition earlier in the week. They face each other at the Emirates, jostling for a Champions League place come the end of the season. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch the Premier League match online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

United go into the match on a high after becoming the first team in European Cup history to overturn a first-leg home defeat of 2-0. PSG were heavily fancied, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, who had ten first-team players out, rallied to win, continuing their fine form under Solskjaer.

Related: Best VPN

Arsenal are still very much in transition after the departure of Arsene Wenger and haven’t found the balance between attack and defence yet. After drawing the North London derby – a match they could well have won – they followed that up with a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Rennes in the Europa League, leaving them with it all to do in the second leg.

While this match isn’t the titanic battle of years gone by, but there is a Champions League place at stake. With Spurs losing, a win for United would put them four points ahead of Arsenal and level with Spurs, with City and Chelsea still to come to Old Trafford.

A win for Arsenal would arguably put them in pole position, especially as their run-in is significantly easier. Could another win cement Solskjaer’s position as the next United manager or will Emery manage to salvage a slightly disappointing season with Champions League qualification?

NOW TV Sky Sports Pass Watch Sky Sports Live Online - Stream football, cricket, rugby Get a day pass for Sky Sports giving you access to a whole host of sport including Premier League action.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Stream: kick-off time and how to watch

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports as part of its Super Sunday broadcast. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League at 4.15pm UK time. The game itself kicks-off at 4.30pm UK time. Sky Q subscribers will be able to watch the match in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to set you on your way:

Share your predictions for Arsenal vs Manchester United on Twitter @TrustedReviews.