Where to watch Arsenal vs Frankfurt tonight – on TV and online

Arsenal vs Frankfurt − Where and when to watch tonight’s Europa League clash

Arsenal host Frankfurt tonight, in what might be Unai Emery’s final game in charge of the club. Then again, how many times did people think that about Arsene Wenger in his latter years? The hapless Gunners are a joy to watch at the moment, unless of course you actually support them − and it’ll probably be worth tuning in to tonight’s game purely for a taste of that famous toxic atmosphere at the Emirates. This little guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Arsenal vs Frankfurt on TV and online this evening.

Arsenal vs Frankfurt kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT.

Arsenal vs Frankfurt TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Arsenal vs Frankfurt is being shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. It will follow Braga vs Wolves, which follows Astana vs Man Utd.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Frankfurt − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so you’ll have to act fast to avoid disappointment:

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Arsenal vs Frankfurt − Match preview

Depending on your perspective, this is either a win-win or a lose-lose situation.

Arsenal are currently at the top of Group F. Therefore, a defeat wouldn’t be the worst thing that could happen to them tonight, especially if it pushes Emery closer to the exit door − something that the majority of Arsenal fans seem to want.

Win or draw and Arsenal are guaranteed a place in the Round of 32, but Emery lives on another day. Perhaps.

Arsenal’s supporters have always been a source of fascination and revulsion/amusement for other football fans, but this particular period has been a gift. Emery’s sacking would break a lot of hearts, just not amongst the Arsenal faithful.

Frankfurt, who are third in the group, are capable of causing an upset tonight, though they’re in an awful run of form right now. Die Adler − who, it should be remembered, lost Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller in the summer − have lost three games on the bounce, but before that they thrashed German giants Bayern Munich 5-1, albeit a Munich side that had been reduced to 10 men.

They lost the reverse fixture 3-0, but in Goncalo Paciencia, Bas Dost, Daichi Kamada and Andre Silva, they have some potent attacking players who could cause Arsenal’s backline all manner of problems.

