ARM-based Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 could outstrip Intel – report

Microsoft might have skipped the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 launch in 2023, but it may just be worth the wait, according to a new report.

Windows Central sources say a new Surface Pro 10 will be joined by a new Surface Laptop 6 and both will will “feature significant upgrades.”

The report mentions better designs and new features and oodles more power and smarts thanks to next generation Intel Core 14th-Gen and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors running on ARM architecture. Both models will boast the latest NPUs.

“I hear the new devices will be announced in the spring and will be marketed as Microsoft’s first true next-gen AI PCs,” writes reporter Zac Bowden.

According to the sources, Microsoft might even be more excited about the ARM-based version of the new Surface models than the traditional Intel-toting devices. That’s because, the report says, they’ll have a custom version of the Snapdragon X Series chips, which are the source of much excitement.

According to the report, these ARM-based machines are being “purpose built” for a brand new version of Windows (Windows 11?) that’ll be much more AI-focused than anything we’ve seen so far with Copilot and Bing.

The report also says these are the first Surface models that’ll seek to match Apple Silicon for battery life, performance and security too. Could this be Microsoft shifting its priorities towards Qualcomm based chips despite its long association with Intel?

As for the more superficial hardware advancements, Microsoft is plotting a Surface Pro 10 with a brighter display, anti-reflective coating and a rounded design. However, the Surface Laptop 6 will be a greater physical upgrade with a new design with thinner bezels and a more plentiful supply of ports.