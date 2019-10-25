Apple’s next project would give Airplane Mode a whole new meaning

Apple has undoubtedly made the flying experience a lot more tolerable down the years; from the arrival of the iPod, to iPads enabling us to store our favourite movies, games and books in a device that slides easily into the seat back.

However, the company’s next major project could see the firm tackle the quality of the experience before travellers board the plane. United Airlines has confirmed it has entered talks with Apple over the possibility of revamping its terminal at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Bloomberg reports comments from the airline’s leadership, suggesting Apple employees, who’ve spent plenty of time in the terminal for corporate travel purposes, could soon be upgrading it.

“The Apple team in San Francisco has been in our baggage hold areas, customer service and the lobbies,” Linda Jojo, executive vice president at United said during a media day in Chicago on Friday. “I’m being deliberately vague.”

So how could the trademark Apple sheen and ease-of-use upgrade the terminal experience for frequent flyers? Well for starters, it could make the area look a bit nicer, so it’s less like a hospital waiting room.

It may be well served by an Apple Store-like redesign with those big wooden tables, light and airy environments and those glass doors everyone almost walks into. How about iPads at every table for ordering table-service beers, loaded with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus?

The other team’s fans, of course, have some alternative suggestions for how Apple might choose to revamp an airport terminal. Check out some of the replies to this, for instance.

Now that’s not very kind is it? We couldn’t possibly comment on the potential humour of such claims.

