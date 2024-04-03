Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple working on in-home robot in search for next big thing – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

After reportedly abandoning the long-rumoured Apple Car, the company’s next major future-thinking endeavour could be personal robotics.

According to the well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a mobile in-home robot that would follow users around the house.

The report, which cites word from unnamed employees at Apple, says there could also be an “advanced table-top home device” which is a robotic monitor arm that would also follow the users.

Quirkily, the report says the device would react to on-screen happenings, such as if someone nodded within the chat. It could also lock itself on to the person talking during a video call.

The report says:

Engineers at Apple have been exploring a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the skunk-works project is private. The iPhone maker also has developed an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around, they said.

Bloomberg

According to the report, the moving display is farther along in its development than the mobile robot, having been in the pipeline for longer. It’ll be the in-home mobile robot that sparks the most interest though. It seems to have risen from the remnants of the Apple Car project.

The project described sounds similar to the Samsung Ballie robot, which Samsung announced at CES 2024 in January.

However, neither product is currently on the roadmap, the sources say. According to the report, there are still several issues that could prevent either project being approved for production by the Apple higher-ups, key among which is the ability to produce either item affordably.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Apple Car project is reportedly out of gas

Apple Car project is reportedly out of gas

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Samsung Ballie robot returns as an AI projector, smart home controller and dog monitor

Samsung Ballie robot returns as an AI projector, smart home controller and dog monitor

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words