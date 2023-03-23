 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch update could stop you missing your morning alarm

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s forthcoming watchOS 9.4 update will introduce a small, but very important fix for Apple Watch users.

The update, spotted within the latest beta version by a Reddit user earlier today, will prevent alarms being silenced by the ‘cover to mute’ gesture.

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN  is now offering up to 66% off  with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now

The usually helpful feature can accidentally cause users to cancel their morning alarm if their hands are covering the screen for more than three seconds. Quite annoying and, considering we all sleep in different positions, counterintuitive.

News of the pending feature change has been somewhat of an “aha!” moment for users on the r/Apple subreddit, who are suddenly realising why they’re sporadically missing alarms set on Apple Watch.

“Certainly explains why I’d randomly miss the alarm in the morning… I’d sure love to know why it was ever like this,” writes one user.

Another says: “It’s like they expect everyone to sleep on their backs with the arms over the covers, perfectly still. So glad this is changing.”

A further user is overjoyed the feature is changing after reporting the alarm silencing as an issue for years.

It is already possible to disable the Cover to Mute feature, but then you lose out on the useful ability to silence an incoming call. Thankfully, you’ll be able to silence your calls without risking missing your Apple Watch alarm from next week.

A report from MacRumors says the change is also reflected in the release notes for watchOS 9.4. A wake-up alarm set in sleep focus mode will longer be silenced by the Cover to Mute gesture, the site reports. We’re expecting watchOS 9.4 to launch to all compatible Apple Watch owners next week, alongside iOS 16.4 and updates for tvOS, macOS and iPadOS.

You might like…

Best Apple Watch 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best Apple Watch 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Apple watchOS 9 out now with Low Power mode, heart rate zones, and sleep stages

Apple watchOS 9 out now with Low Power mode, heart rate zones, and sleep stages

Thomas Deehan 6 months ago
Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?

Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?

Alastair Stevenson 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.