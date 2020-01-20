Apple TV Plus announces release date for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’

Steven Spielberg is remaking Amazing Stories for Apple TV Plus. A recent announcement confirmed the series’ release date and fans are already excited.

It was announced at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that both Amazing Stories and the platform’s first British series, Trying, will land on March 6, 2020.

The first Amazing Stories release will comprise five episodes. We’ve already seen a still from one episode, ‘The Rift’, with star Kerry Lynn Bishé.

Starring alongside Bishé are Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield, with Mark Mylod in the director’s chair.

The original series was created (and on some occasions directed) by Spielberg in 1985, it appeared on NBC and won five Emmy Awards. The science fiction anthology mixed elements of fantasy and horror and was very popular with young adult audiences.

Take a look at the original series’ trailer below and you’ll see that Amazing Stories spans a wide array of settings and time periods. There were some famous faces too, including the likes of Harvey Keitel, of Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs fame. We’re interesting to see if Apple and Spielberg take a similar tack with the new series.

Meanwhile, Apple’s first British series, Trying, stars Rafe Spall and Ether Smith. They play a luckless couple who are trying for a baby with no results.

Spall’s sitcom offering looks a bit more light-hearted than much of the televisual fare available on Apple TV Plus. It’s written by Mock the Week’s Andy Wolton and created by BBC Studios.

Since launching last November, Apple TV Plus has divided critics with its content and strategy. The tech giant offered its streaming platform more cheaply than the competition, at only £4.99 per month, but reviews of their shows have been pretty mixed.

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has been Apple’s flagship show since launch. While The Guardian called it “TV so excellent it will make you totally resent Friends,” The New York Times was far less complimentary, calling the show “unmemorable” and advising viewers to “wait for the upgrade”.

Could Amazing Stories be the ‘upgrade’ that Apple TV Plus is waiting for? Steven Spielberg certainly has one of the most consistently entertaining CVs in the industry, so let’s hope so.

