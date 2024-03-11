Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple TV+ could be the next streaming service to offer ads

Chris Smith

Apple TV+ could be the next major streaming service to offer viewers an ad-supported tier that would likely provide access to the service for less.

Following the decision of the purveyors of Max, Disney+, and Netflix to introduce cheaper, ad-supported tiers, recent reports suggest Apple could follow suit.

According to a Business Insider report (via 9to5Mac), Apple has been on an ad executive hiring spree. Without boring you with the deals, the most recent is Joseph Cody, a veteran of NBCUniversal.

The report goes into more details:

“The latest big hire is Joseph Cady, a 14-year NBCUniversal ad exec whose most recent title was EVP of advanced advertising and partnerships, putting him in charge of data-driven and targeted TV advertising, Business Insider has learned. Cady also set up and oversaw NBCU’s partnerships with Amazon, Google, TikTok, and others. Earlier, he served in strategy and development roles.”

Apple has already brought on people with ad experience from big hitters like DirecTV, NBCUniversal, Peacock, and FanDuel, the report says.

The reputation of the Apple TV+ service for top live sport, premium dramas, and Oscar-nominated films continues to grow. The prestige is also boosted by the complete absence of ads, save for pre-roll trailers for other shows.

At $9.99 a month it’s also much more affordable than the ad-free versions of Max and Netflix, although the content library isn’t anywhere near as deep.

If Apple does go down the advertising route it’s possible it could lower the price to around $5-7 per month and perhaps raise the cost of the ad-free tier to be more in line with the likes of Max and Netflix.

