Apple Store Geniuses reportedly struggling to fix the Mac Pro

Apple Store technicians are struggling to cure ailments with the hyper-expensive Mac Pro desktop, according to a new report.

Due to the limited number of Mac Pro models out in the market (for obvious reasons), the Apple Support network appears ill equipped to deal with problems, Apple Insider reports.

The site says its attempt to get its own Mac Pro repaired through the traditional Apple Support route “highlighted the shortcomings of Apple’s traditionally exceptional customer experience.”

Several phone agents dealt with were unable to deal with the Mac Pro issue, even one on the dedicated Mac Pro support team.

Apple Insider wrote: “[the agent] was following a set of scripted solutions that didn’t quite make sense and wasn’t sure where different parts were on the Mac Pro itself.

“At one point he starts instructing us on a hack to run the machine without the case on before he abandons it saying “this is too much for a consumer to do.”

The situation was not imminently better when the site took the Mac Pro to an Apple Store. One Genius Bar employee tried to plug the Mac Pro in using a MacBook Pro’s USB-C charger, probably illustrating how few models those employees see.

The site left the machine at the Store to be worked on by other technicians, which isn’t uncommon, but the front of house Genius employees are usually able to run pretty effective diagnostics on MacBook and iMac models.

However, given the starting price of the Mac Pro is £5,500 and ranges up to over £48,000, it’s somewhat surprising the company isn’t offering greater support to users experiencing problems with their machines.

