Microsoft confirms people like talking to Apple’s Siri more than Cortana

Even though voice assistants aren’t real people, that doesn’t stop them from having high school-style popularity contests.



Microsoft’s 2019 Voice Report showcases Microsoft’s research into the area, meaning we can now tell, according to Microsoft, who’s the top of the pile when it comes to voice assistants.



The popular jocks of the digital playground are Apple’s Siri and the Google Assistant, who are tied for first place with 36 percent of those responding having used each. Amazon’s Alexa comes in at third place, claiming 25 percent of the vote, while Cortana cruises in at fourth place with just 19 percent of the vote. Other voice assistants are all tossed into an ‘other’ category, snatching 1 percent of the market between all of them.

In fairness to Cortana, outside of its inclusion in Windows PCs it doesn’t have the same reach as say, Google’s Assistant which pops up on several Android phones and Google Home smart speakers. Siri’s popularity, similarly, is probably down to how many iPhones have been sold, compared to smart speakers and other smart devices.

The research adds that while 23 percent of people asked owned smart speakers in 2018 in 2019, 45 percent of respondants owned smart speakers, opening the door to a whole lot more people listening to your every move for quality control purposes.

So there you have it. It’s official, Siri and Google Assistant are too cool for school, and Alexa and Cortana have a little way to go. If we’re going solely by how popular the devices are, that is.

The research is worth having a nose through, too. There’s plenty of information on voice assistants and the state of the market, if you’re into that.

