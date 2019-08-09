Apple releases new Multiport dongle with 60Hz 4K and HDR support

Apple has released a new version of its USB-C dongle on the down low. The new version of the USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter adds a few upgrades, most notably HDMI 2.0 support, which means 60Hz 4K video output if you’ve got a Mac or iPad that can handle it.

Everything you want from the multiport adaptor is still there: there’s an additional USB-C port, a HDMI port and a USB-A port. Considering how light on ports most of Apple’s devices are these days, it’s an important purchase.

The new version upgrades from HDMI 1.4b support to HDMI 2.0 support, which means that certain Macs and iPads can now push out 4K 3840 x 2160 video. Previously, you were stuck at 30Hz 4K video or 60Hz 1080p.

Which Macs and iPads? Follow our handy guide:

15-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2017 or later

Retina iMac introduced in 2017 or later

iMac Pro

iPad Pro

If you want to kick out the 60Hz 4K video, you’re going to need to be running macOS Mojave 10.14.6, and the iPad Pro needs to be running iOS 12.4 or later. .

The new version ships under model number A2119, as opposed to older version which was model A1621. It’s worth getting the right one considering it costs £75.

Primarily, the dongle lets you use your laptop or iPad like you usually would, back when the MacBook Pro had ports. It’ll let you connect it to a HDMI display, while also connecting a standard USB device (like a mouse or keyboard) and also connect your USB-C charging cable. There are cheaper versions available on Amazon, but if you need a picture of a little fruit on every single one of your gadgets, this is your best bet.

All I’m saying is, I can do all of that as standard with my 2012 MacBook Pro Retina Display. Huh.

