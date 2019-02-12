Apple Prime service tipped as ultimate subscription media bundle

The media content available with an Amazon Prime subscription is one of the many reasons subscribers continue to fork over mounds of cash to the bookseller every year.

Now Apple is being urged to do the same, by introducing an Apple Prime subscription service in 2019. According to an analyst at Goldman Sachs, Apple’s already burgeoning Services category would be boosted massively if it introduced a subscription service providing access to a ‘media bundle’ (via CNBC).

Apple already has its own Music streaming service, which continues to reel in the market leader Spotify, while the company is also planning wide range of original video content. Recent reports have also suggested the company is plotting an all-you-can play package for App Store gamers.

Meanwhile, the company is rumoured to be in negotiations with publishers over a subscription news and magazine service. However, a report on Tuesday suggested negotiations have hit a snag amid Apple’s demands for a staggering 50% of the revenue (via Reuters).

Should the company bundle all of this into a monthly, or annual subscription service with various tiers, it would probably be a veritable goldmine for the company for years to come. That could be a huge bonus with profits stuttering amid falling hardware sales.

In a note to investors, Goldman Sachs wrote: “Apple will need to add mid to high single digits growth back to Services revenues through successful launch of the ‘Apple Prime’ bundle including original video that we expect to be rolled out this Spring/Summer.”

Currently, the financial institution says Apple is too reliant on Google for its Services revenue. The search giant handed Apple almost $10 billion in 2018, just for the privilege of being the default search engine on iOS devices.

Would you subscribe to an Apple Prime-like media bundle including Apple Music, App Store games, newspaper and magazine access and more? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.