Apple predicts it will profit from climate change

Last April, Apple announced it was powered by 100 per cent renewable energy sources around the world. The firm’s offices, data centres and retail stores in 43 counties are now totally green.

Coupled with its efforts to recycle the precious materials used in its devices, it’s fair to say Apple is doing as much as any tech giant to offset its impact on the environment. However, it turns out the company is still preparing for its coffers to swell further as climate change threat grips the planet.

In a report to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), which helps companies assess their environmental impact, Apple estimated it might benefit to the tune of $920m (around £703) from the climate crisis.

In the report (via Independent), Apple wrote: “Mobile devices can serve as the backbone communication network in emergency and quasi-emergency situations.

“They can serve as a flashlight or a siren; they can provide first aid instructions; they can act as a radio; and they can be charged for many days via car batteries or even hand cranks.”

It also mentioned iPhone and Apple Watch features that assist in emergencies that could result “increased customer loyalty and demand.”

It added in the report: “Over the past few years, for example, we enabled iPhone to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts, including alerts from the National Weather Service and local law enforcement.

“These alerts also appear on Apple Watch. We also offer a free ‘find friends’ app, and a fast-access flashlight.”

Apple is also pushing its suppliers to adopt 100 renewable energy sources and had 23 on board as of April 2018. In a press release, CEO Tim Cook said: “We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.”

Do you think tech giants are doing enough to offset their impact on the planet? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.