Apple officially joins partnership on AI alongside Google, Facebook and others

Apple’s ready to formalise its involvement with the Partnership on AI organisation just ahead of the organisation’s first ever meeting next month.

The group’s stated task is to “build out a robust multi-stakeholder organization and to formulate directions for forthcoming research programs and activities”, and it’d be tricky do so without one of the world’s leading consumer electronics manufacturers on board. It also helps ensure that Apple can contribute to the development and focus of artificial intelligence research of the future.

The announcement of Apple’s commitment as a founding member is a solidification of the company’s role in the group – it’s been a part of it was announced at the end of last year, and published its first AI-focused paper in Cornell University’s research library on December 22. Apple joins Amazon, Facebook, Google/DeepMind, IBM, and Microsoft as part of the Partnership.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Partnership on AI, as we establish a diverse and balanced Board of Trustees that extends and broadens our existing leadership. The inclusion of varying perspectives and continuous, critical reflection has been a core commitment from the start, and we will continue to add new voices as we progress,” the Partnership said.

With Apple and other leading tech companies on board, the Partnership also took the opportunity to announce its controlling board members, and schedule its first board meeting for Friday next week.

Exactly what’s on the research agenda won’t be known until after this first meeting, but the group will also announce how other individuals and organisations can get involved.

