Apple launches MagSafe pick and mix experience, but there’s a catch

If you’ve been eyeing up the iPhone 12 as your next upgrade but still aren’t sure as which MagSafe accessories to pick up, Apple’s heard your calls with the new iPhone 12 Studio experience, designed specifically for letting you visual your desired bundle.

One of the big new additions to the iPhone range this year was the introduction of Apple’s new charging method – MagSafe. As the name implies, MagSafe uses magnets to keep your phone firmly in place while charging. The system even offers access to additional accessories like magnetised wallets. The new cases and accessories come in a range of colours and the iPhone 12 Studio is here to help mix and match to get your favourite combo.

You can find the new iPhone 12 Studio experience right here – however, it’s a mobile only experience so make sure to be on a phone or tablet if you want to give it a try. The experience is clean and fast, with Apple clearly putting a lot of effort into helping you part with your hard-earned cash.

Once you dive into the iPhone 12 Studio you’ll be asked to pick the phone you’d like to start customising MagSafe case and wallet accessories for. You can then switch between picking the colour of the iPhone 12 you’re customising, the colour of an iPhone 12 Silicon Case with MagSafe and the colour of an iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe. You can then top it off by sharing your design on social media because it’s 2020 so of course you can.

There are no special versions exclusive to the iPhone 12 Studio but it does provide a great impression of what your chosen combo would look like once you get it in your hands. The whole customisation experience really smacks of Apple’s smooth software design, with basic but impactful transitions as you move from page to page. However, there is one catch.

While the software experience is pretty flawless as you move from one snazzy colour choice to another, the buying experience is less so. You would think that once you’ve made your choice that you’d head to the checkout and your selected items would be in your cart.

Instead, iPhone 12 Studio appears to be separate from the Apple store and clicking ‘buy’ simply takes you to the iPhone 12 store page, where you’ll then have to head to accessories to make your picks manually. The process of finding your cases in the store yourself won’t take all that long but automatically adding them to your cart from iPhone 12 Studio seems like a no-brainer.

