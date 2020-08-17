Apple is making it easier to get your MacBook fixed

Unless you have an Apple retail store or an authorised service provider close to home, getting your Mac fixed can be a real pain. You either have to travel or send your Mac off to Apple.

Now the company is making it easier by to cure your Mac’s ills by expanding its independent repair program to include desktop and laptop computers. That means more electronics stores will be able to offer repairs rubber stamped by Apple.

The company began the program for iPhone users in August last year, offering qualifying independent stores access to Apple’s diagnostic tools and official components.

When it launched the platform, Apple said it hoped to ensure more users can get access to safe and reliable repairs, rather than chancing it with uncertified third-party stores often using unofficial parts that can void device warranties. Unfortunately, it appears the program will only be available in the United States for now.

“When a device needs repairs, we want people to have access to a safe and reliable solution — this latest expansion joins the thousands of repair locations we’ve added over the past year,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, told Reuters in a statement. “We’re looking forward to bringing that convenient and trustworthy repair experience to our Mac users.”

Given Apple is enjoying a surge in Mac sales this year, due to the increase in people working from home, the timing couldn’t be better.

The expansion of the scheme is a massive boost to independent businesses out there who’ve long been squeezed out by Apple, to the point that unofficial repairs often void warranties. The repair store in question must have at least one Apple-certified technician on staff, Apple says. Applying for the certification is free, as is the application to join the independent repair program.

