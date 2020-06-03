Apple iPad Pro 2021 tipped to have 5G and Mini-LED display

Apple is planning to fit its 2021 iPad Pro range with 5G connectivity, according to a well-known Twitter leaker.

According to the L0vetodreamn account, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem could power the next-generation of Apple’s professional tablets. That could mean the iPad Pro 2021 tablets could offer sub-6GHz 5G as well as mmWave 5G, which is the faster of the two technologies.

As well as the faster mobile data speeds, the leaker claims that the company will finally adopt the Mini-LED technology we’ve been hearing about for so long.

Previous reports have suggested Apple wants to use the panels in various gadgets in its repertoire. The noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the tech could arrive in both the iPad Pro and MacBook laptops by the end of this year.

It is thought of as Apple’s preferred alternative to OLED displays offers a wide colour gamut, and high contrast and dynamic range without the threat of OLED burn-in.

The iPad Pro was last updated earlier this year and earned a 4/5 star review from us at Trusted Reviews. We praised the fantastic display, lovely design and loud, detailed speakers. However, it was far from perfect. We wanted better battery life and it remains a very expensive option, especially with the new Magic Keyboard, which features a built-in trackpad.

Our reviewer Max Parker wrote: “If you already own the previous-gen iPad Pro then there’s little here to warrant an upgrade. No real performance boosts and very few user-facing new features. You can even use the new Magic Keyboard with the older tablet.

“But this is still a fantastic device, and for the right person it’s the best tablet going. It’s beautifully designed, packs a gorgeous display, and works with a bounty of strong add-ons and apps. It’s as close to a laptop replacement as I’ve found – even if it won’t be completely there for everyone.”

