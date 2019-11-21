Apple has whitewashed criticism of products from its online store

Apple has quietly removed the customer reviews and ratings sections from product pages on the Apple Store.

If you visit the Apple Store seeking to buy a new iPhone or laptop, for example, you won’t be able to see what other buyers thought of their purchase.

Apple Insider was first to report the change, believing it took place over the weekend. Where there was once an opportunity to give the product a star-rating and write a review, there is now no such option.

You can see an example of that within this listing for the iPad Pro Smart Keyboard, but it also applies to all third-party products listed on the store also. There is a question and answer section, but if you’re looking for how other customers rated their Apple purchase, you’ll need to go to a third-party retailer.

Related: Best iPhone to buy in 2019

Why Apple has made this choice is unclear. It’s most uncommon for there not to be a customer review section on most major manufacturers’ websites.

Apple Insider draws attention to a popular YouTube video (57,000+ views) published on November 16, which reads out negative reviews of the new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro. Strangely enough, it coincides with the removal of the reviews and ratings section from products on the Apple store.

Apple may feel the reviews are often unjustly negative, with many of its official accessories slated by reviewers simply because they’re more expensive than third-party counterparts.

However, shutting down the voices of customers is a controversial move that’s sure to be greeted unfavourably. We have reached out to Apple for comment on the matter and will update this article should a response be forthcoming.

Do you think Apple has every right to remove reviews from its online store? Or is this a petty move from the world’s most illustrious tech firm? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …