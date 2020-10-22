Apple Glass just moved a step closer to reality – report

Apple has hired Sony to produce the displays for the long-rumoured Apple Glass AR specs, according to a report on Thursday.

According to an industry source (via Apple Insider), Apple has asked Sony to make microOLED panels for its long rumoured AR/VR glasses.

Ross Young, the founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, says Apple has requested microOLED panels for the eagerly-awaited AR specs. According to the report, they have an 1280 x 960 resolution.

The display tech in question is suited for consumer products and industrial products, according to Sony. On its website, the Japanese tech giant says: “Sony Semiconductor Solutions OLED Microdisplay is suitable for EVF (Electrical View Finder) for digital still cameras, as a display engine for AR/VR glasses, and also for other industrial and consumer products.”

Sony has previously made the displays for the PlayStation VR head-mounted display, so it would seemingly be in pole position to create the displays for the rumoured Apple Glass. Previous reporting on the tech has revealed a 100,000-to-1 contrast ratio, which seems ideal for Apple’s heads-up display product, which could arrive as soon as 2022.

It’s still not entirely obvious that Apple will ever launch the Apple Glass AR specs. The product has been rumoured for years, but there’s not much in the way of concrete evidence to suggest that it’ll come to fruition.

Reporting for the last few years have suggested Apple sees an AR device as an eventual replacement for the iPhone, but that might be multiple years away.

