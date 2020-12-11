Apple gives a swan song to Music Memos app you probably forgot existed

Apple has decided to shutter its Music Memos app, which was designed for musicians who wished to record snippets of songs on the go.

The app was aimed at a very specific group of people, offering a built-in instrument tuner, while saving uncompressed recordings at higher quality than the more general Voice Memos app.

“Sometimes the best ideas come when you least expect them,” was Apple’s initial pitch when it launched for the iPhone 8. “When those moments happen, open Music Memos to record high-quality, uncompressed audio through the built-in mic in your iPhone, or connect an external microphone. Music Memos is optimized for acoustic guitar and piano, and it works with other musical instruments, too.”

Music Memos, which somewhat combined the skills of Voice Memos and Garageband will be removed from the App Store on March 1 next year. Those using an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will still be able to use the app following the version 1.0.7 update. However, this will be the final version. After this, it’ll only be possible to download the app if it sits in the user’s App Store purchase history.

Instead, Apple is suggesting users transition their inspiration to Voice Memos or the mobile version of the Garageband app. It’ll also be possible to export Music Memos to Voice Memos and Garageband. With Garageband, for example, users will be able to add session drummers, vocal tracks and other instruments for a more rounded song.

“Use Voice Memos to quickly capture your ideas on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And with GarageBand, you can take your recordings even further with powerful music creation tools,” the company writes on an Apple Support page.

Will you miss the handy Music Memos app? Did you even remember it existed?