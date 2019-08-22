Apple Card owners warned to avoid leather wallets

The Apple Card is currently winging its way to pockets across the United States, but some new owners may find it best to upgrade their wallets before it arrives.

An official Apple Card support page, first spotted by MacRumors, recommends storing your new card “in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials.” Sounds sensible, but then there are other slightly more restricting notes: “some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discolouration that will not wash off,” Apple warns. This feels like something of an oversight given the sheer number of people with leather wallets.

Related: Best iPhone

The page details other possible sources of problems down the road, too. “If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched,” Apple warns.

Oh, and you should definitely avoid keeping your new card near magnets: “if your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetised.” Carrying your card in a bag with loose change, keys or other “potentially abrasive objects” is also a big no-no.

It also details “how to clean your Apple Card”. It sounds simple enough: “gently wipe with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth”, and then “moisten a soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the card.” You’re not supposed to use “window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia or abrasives” to clean it, mind.

Related: Best iPad

This may seem like a lot of instructions for a credit card. You don’t see Barclays or NatWest giving such detailed instructions, for example. But the Apple Card is, at least in part, a status symbol. It’s designed to be seen and to show off its wonderful laser-etched decals in perfect white titanium – and that look is completely ruined if it takes on the faint blue hue of denim, or a brown shade from leather.

Does this put you off the Apple Card, or are people just being too precious about a credit card? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More